WikiLeaks dumped today "Vault 7," 930 MB of manuals and documentation files for exploits, zero-days, and hacking tools the organization claims belong to the CIA.

Along the tens of hacking tools included, there was one that was different from the others. Named "Fine Dining," this isn't a zero-day exploit or vulnerability like most, but a collection of malware-laced applications.

Fine Dining is a collection of decoy, malware-laced applications

Designed for field operations, Fine Dining is for situations where the agent has to infect a computer while being watched by the victim.

CIA field agents receive one or more of these decoy applications, which they store on an USB. While on a mission, they insert the USB in a target's computer and run one of the applications.

Just like in the movies, while the agent is using the app, let's say to show a slideshow presentation in Prezi, the decoy app also runs malicious code that scans the victim's storage space and steals a list of selected file types. Exfiltration can be via the Internet, or by storing the stolen data on the USB itself.

Currently, Fine Dining includes modules that can be used to weaponize applications such as:

VLC Player Portable

Irfan View

Chrome Portable

Opera Portable

Firefox Portable

ClamWin Portable

Kaspersky TDSS Killer Portable

McAfee Stinger Portable

Sophos Virus Removal

Thunderbird Portable

Opera Mail

Foxit Reader

Libre Office Portable

Prezi

Babel Pad

Notepad++

Skype

Iperius Backup

Sandisk Secure Access

U3 Software

2048

LBreakout2

7-Zip Portable

Portable Linux CMD Prompt

According to WikiLeaks, Fine Dining was developed by OSB (Operational Support Branch), a division of the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence.

Fine Dining decoy apps generated on a per-mission basis

Another WikiLeaks document reveals that Fine Dining is extremely versatile and can be configured for a wide range of deployment scenarios.

Before every mission, CIA agents have to answer a form with 20 questions. Based on their answers, a case officer generates a custom version of the final decoy app(s).

Questions included in the survey query the agent on details such as the target's operating system, if the target uses any security software, if the machine is Internet connected, if the agent can access the target's PC more than once, and more. The full survey is below.