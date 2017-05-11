The audio driver installed on some HP laptops includes a feature that could best be described as a keylogger, which records all the user's keystrokes and saves the information to a local file, accessible to anyone or any third-party software or malware that knows where to look.
Swiss cyber-security firm modzero discovered the keylogger on April 28 and made its findings public today.
According to researchers, the keylogger feature was discovered in the Conexant HD Audio Driver Package version 1.0.0.46 and earlier.
This is an audio driver that is preinstalled on HP laptops. One of the files of this audio driver is MicTray64.exe (C:\windows\system32\mictray64.exe).
This file is registered to start via a Scheduled Task every time the user logs into his computer. According to modzero researchers, the file "monitors all keystrokes made by the user to capture and react to functions such as microphone mute/unmute keys/hotkeys."
This behavior, by itself, is not a problem, as many other apps work this way. The problem is that this file writes all keystrokes to a local file at:
C:\users\public\MicTray.log
If the file doesn't exist or a registry key containing this file's path does not exist or was corrupted, the audio driver will pass all keystrokes to a local API, named the OutputDebugString API.
The danger is that malicious software installed on the computer, or a person with physical access to the computer, can copy the log file and have access to historical keystroke data, from where he can extract passwords, chat logs, visited URLs, source code, or any other sensitive data.
Furthermore, the OutputDebugString API provides a covert channel for malware to record real-time keystrokes without using native Windows functions, usually under the watchful eye of antivirus software.
Modzero researchers said they found the Conexant HD Audio Driver Package preinstalled on 28 HP laptop models. Other hardware that uses this driver may also be affected, but investigators haven't officially confirmed that the issue affects other manufacturers.
HP EliteBook 820 G3 Notebook PC
HP EliteBook 828 G3 Notebook PC
HP EliteBook 840 G3 Notebook PC
HP EliteBook 848 G3 Notebook PC
HP EliteBook 850 G3 Notebook PC
HP ProBook 640 G2 Notebook PC
HP ProBook 650 G2 Notebook PC
HP ProBook 645 G2 Notebook PC
HP ProBook 655 G2 Notebook PC
HP ProBook 450 G3 Notebook PC
HP ProBook 430 G3 Notebook PC
HP ProBook 440 G3 Notebook PC
HP ProBook 446 G3 Notebook PC
HP ProBook 470 G3 Notebook PC
HP ProBook 455 G3 Notebook PC
HP EliteBook 725 G3 Notebook PC
HP EliteBook 745 G3 Notebook PC
HP EliteBook 755 G3 Notebook PC
HP EliteBook 1030 G1 Notebook PC
HP ZBook 15u G3 Mobile Workstation
HP Elite x2 1012 G1 Tablet
HP Elite x2 1012 G1 with Travel Keyboard
HP Elite x2 1012 G1 Advanced Keyboard
HP EliteBook Folio 1040 G3 Notebook PC
HP ZBook 17 G3 Mobile Workstation
HP ZBook 15 G3 Mobile Workstation
HP ZBook Studio G3 Mobile Workstation
HP EliteBook Folio G1 Notebook PC
The Conexant HD Audio Driver Package has versions for the following operating systems.
Microsoft Windows 10 32-Bit
Microsoft Windows 10 64-Bit
Microsoft Windows 10 IOT Enterprise 32-Bit (x86)
Microsoft Windows 10 IOT Enterprise 64-Bit (x86)
Microsoft Windows 7 Enterprise 32 Edition
Microsoft Windows 7 Enterprise 64 Edition
Microsoft Windows 7 Home Basic 32 Edition
Microsoft Windows 7 Home Basic 64 Edition
Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium 32 Edition
Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium 64 Edition
Microsoft Windows 7 Professional 32 Edition
Microsoft Windows 7 Professional 64 Edition
Microsoft Windows 7 Starter 32 Edition
Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate 32 Edition
Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate 64 Edition
Microsoft Windows Embedded Standard 7 32
Microsoft Windows Embedded Standard 7E 32-Bit
HP did not respond to a request for comment from Bleeping Computer in time for this article's publication.
According to modzero, to check for and remove the HP MicTray64.exe keylogger, you should follow these steps:
After following the steps, the keylogger will no longer be active and will not start on reboot.
UPDATE [May 12, 2017, 11:45 AM ET]: HP has released a driver update to resolve this issue.
Comments
Wolverine 7 - 2 days ago
How weird,putting a keylogger in an audio driver,issue published because neither HP or Conexant were prepared to comment or take any responsibility,typical..My HP laps dont have
it fortunately but thanks for the heads up.
HP,the company that brought us deliberately overheating laptops so you buy another one,
they,ll probably end up in the part of the afterlife reserved for Microsoft executives and Lawyers...
profitleads - 1 day ago
Wonderful. Now it isn't necessary to worry about picking up malware from the internet; HP pre-installs it........no doubt to provide an "enhanced customer experience".